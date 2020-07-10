VANCOUVER -- Playland has officially opened again but the experience this year will be quite different compared to previous summers.

The park started to welcome visitors again on Friday, but PNE officials describe it as a "modified park experience" because of COVID-19 safety protocols.

"Our team, in dialogue with Vancouver Coastal Health, has developed a number of sanitization protocols in order that guests can have the fantastic summertime Playland experience they love, but at the same time ensure that the park is doing everything possible with respect to cleaning standards to ensure a healthy, safe experience," Shelley Frost, president and CEO of the PNE, said in a statement.

Playland will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time for specific dates and times and are available online. Attendees can choose between 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. slots or from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The park will offer a limited selection of rides, which includes the Tea Cups, Bug Whirled, Flutterbye, Balloon Explorers, Honeybee Express, and Kettle Creek Mine Coaster. Visitors must wear masks while waiting in line and on rides, and they are recommended to be worn throughout the park. Guests are also asked to stay home if they're sick.

Capacity has been reduced to allow for more physical distancing, and Plexiglas shields have been installed in some areas. Additionally, visitors are asked to wash their hands regularly and to use hand sanitizer before and after each ride.

The park will offer some food options, including mini-doughnuts, candy floss and Triple-O's, but all transactions must be cashless.

The PNE had previously announced in April that the traditional fair would be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. But in late June, officials said Playland would reopen in phases with the PNE reopening for its 110th season in late August.​ Frost previously said it would be a drive-thru experience for visitors.