VANCOUVER -- The next Taste of the PNE event will be a Father's Day weekend car show and barbecue at Hastings Park.

The event starts Thursday and runs until Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Since the coronavirus pandemic means the annual summer fair can't take place as it normally would this year, the PNE has decided to hold a series of events to support its vendors. The first event, held in May, saw massive crowds line up for a mini-doughnut drive-thru.

The PNE says the event will feature Gator's Barbeque from Ontario and Prairie Smoke from Saskatchewan. Macaroni and cheese, courtesy of Pary and Suzanne Poudier from Reel Mac and Cheese, will also be available, as well as poutine from The Fry Guys.

Customers will be required to purchase tickets online ahead of time. Tickets will not be available on-site. One rack of ribs will cost $29, and sides of mac and cheese or poutine are $12 each. Ticket purchases also include two tickets to the opening day of the 2021 PNE Fair. The entry fee for the drive-thru car show is free with your food purchase.

The car show will take place inside the Pacific Coliseum. Attendees will be able to drive across the floor to view a variety of classic, vintage and muscle cars, presented by 360 Fabrication of Abbotsford. The PNE says the event will be staged in "flights," so when purchasing tickets online, attendees will pick their day, time, preferred rib vendor and sides in advance. Oversized vehicles such as RVs will not be allowed in the car show due to size restrictions.

Guests are asked to limit their vehicles to only those in their "social distancing circles," and their food must be taken to go and not eaten on-site.

Attendees are encouraged to decorate their cars and share their experience online with the hashtage #pnecarbq.