VANCOUVER -- Playland and the Pacific National Exhibition will welcome visitors this summer, but the experience will be quite different from previous years, officials announced Thursday.

Playland will reopen in phases starting July 10, with 12 family-friendly rides and attractions. Face masks will be mandatory, and more details are expected to be released online at a later date.

"We have plans to increase the number and types or rides as our phases continue through the summer," Shelley Frost, president and CEO of the PNE, said. "And as always, we'll work with all of our health authorities to ensure proper health and safety protocols throughout the park."

The PNE had previously announced in April that the traditional fair would be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Admission to Playland will be under $30 during the first phase of its reopening, Frost said, and attendees will receive a "fun" face mask with their purchase.

The PNE also plans to host a Canada Day celebration, which includes a drive-thru parade. People will stay in their cars as they drive across the grounds and watch performances. Visitors are encouraged to decorate their cars in red and white.

Tickets for the Canada Day parade are available online now, and visitors must select a time slot.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to order food to eat in their vehicles, similar to the "Car-B-Q" event held over Father's Day weekend.

To help support some of its vendors, the PNE also held a mini-doughnut drive-thru in May, which drew massive crowds.

"We found some more creative ways to celebrate," Frost said.

The PNE will also reopen for its 110th season in late August, though Frost said it would be "unconventional" as it will also be a drive-thru experience for visitors.

"So as you come through, you'll be able to stop and enjoy an experience with 50 cars, you know, for Super Dogs," said Frost. "Maybe that'll be a little tailgate show for 15 or 20 minutes before you move on to the next area."