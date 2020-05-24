VANCOUVER -- Metro Vancouver residents craving a taste of summer will have one more chance to get mini doughnuts at the Pacific National Exhibition in 2020.

Citing "overwhelming demand," the PNE announced Sunday that it will be extending its "Mini Donut Drive Thru" event for one more day.

Originally scheduled to end at 7 p.m. Sunday, the event will now continue on Monday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., but those looking to get their hands on a few dozen of the sugary delights will have to order tickets in advance.

While tickets were available on-site for the first few days of the event, tickets for Monday must be purchased online. Packages cost $20 for 24 doughnuts or $35 for a family pack of 48 doughnuts. Both types of ticket packages come with two tickets to the 2021 PNE Fair.

The mini doughnut event is the first in a series organizers call "A Taste of the PNE." The PNE says the series will celebrate "some of our Playland and Fair favourites." Future events have not yet been announced.

Four doughnut vendors participated in the Mini Donut Drive Thru: Those Little Donuts, Tin Lizzy Donuts, CinCity Donuts and the PNE Fundunkers.

More than 2,500 tickets were sold for the event in advance of its opening on Friday, and at one point the line of cars waiting to get in spilled out onto Hastings Street and lasted an hour.

In the PNE's press release Sunday, Tin Lizzy operator Jason Au said the response to the event was overwhelming.

“For us, our family makes our living on the fair and event circuit, so this event may be the only work our family gets in 2020," Au said. "Our family wants to thank the people who came from all over to support small business in our province. It was hard to hold back the tears at points as people said they drove hours to support us, and because they love the PNE Fair.”

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Angela Jung