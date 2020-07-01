VANCOUVER -- Many Canada Day celebrations have been forced to go online because of the pandemic but the Pacific National Exhibition has managed to find a way to bring people live entertainment.

“We just want to be part of the solution of bringing people back together, building some social connections,” said PNE CEO Shelley Frost.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, people will be able to drive through the fair grounds in a so-called “reverse parade.”

Unlike a traditional parade where spectators stay in one spot and watch the performers go by, visitors will be staying inside their vehicle and driving by the various entertainers.

It will be a rare opportunity to drive inside the Pacific Colliseum arena and visit each station.

There’s the West Coast Lumberjack Shows that will showcase axe throwing, log craving and log rolling.

About 30 performers will be roaming around the arena dressed in Canadiana costumes.

In true Canadian fashion, there will also be street hockey.

“The hardest part over the last few months has been weeding out all the ideas to narrow down on a few,” Frost said. “”We’ve come up with some greats ideas to help bring people back and to help the PNE stay alive and relevant during this time.”

People will also be getting a taste of the fair with some favourites coming back, such as corn dogs, lemonades and poutine.

People are asked to purchase their tickets and food vouchers online in advance.