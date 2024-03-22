PNE accuses Vancouver Park Board chair of insisting on back-stage access to Stars of Drag performance

Vancouver's PNE is accusing the chair of the city's park board of using his status as an elected official to insist on back-stage access to a performance last year.

In a statement sent to CTV News Vancouver, PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance outlined an incident that unfolded at the fair's amphitheatre on Sept. 2. Ballance said that immediately after a Stars of Drag show, Brennan Bastyovanszky "approached security staff at the stage access gate identifying himself as an elected park board commissioner."

"He requested access backstage to meet the artists from the show in his role as commissioner," Ballance said, explaining it's against PNE protocol to let anyone backstage without accreditation from the artist's management.

But Bastyovanszky insisted, Ballance claimed, so the matter was escalated to a PNE manager, then to a PNE director.

"Upon arrival it was clear to the director that the commissioner was adamant about going backstage, and so the director, who had accreditation authority, reluctantly allowed the commissioner backstage to avoid further incident," Ballance said. "Once he was provided escorted access, the commissioner then waved in a number of his friends."

An event poster for the Stars of Drag performance on Sept. 2, 2023.

Ballance explained there were no issues with Bastyovanszky or his friends while they were backstage and they left the PNE grounds after meeting the performers.

CTV News Vancouver sent multiple requests to Bastyovanszky for his version of the events and has not heard back. This article will be updated if a response is received.

Ballance said the PNE – as an apolitical organization – doesn't usually comment on the actions of elected officials, but said this particular incident "was upsetting" to the team members involved.

"We cannot speak to commissioner Bastyovavszky’s version of the evening, but the PNE stands behind our staffs’ account of the incident," Ballance said. "We must protect the integrity of our organization and our team members."

The PNE said it has "discussed possible options for dealing with the issue" through the integrity commissioner's office, which is responsible for investigating policy complaints and assisting with informal resolution of complaints.