A budding B.C. journalist is advising Metro Vancouver residents to be careful during the storm.

"Hi everybody, it's me, Barbie. I'm a weather forecaster," the Delta, B.C. girl says into her pink microphone in a video posted to Facebook.

Her mother, Babbi Sandy, also sent the short weather reports in to CTV News on Tuesday. She says Barbie loves reporting, and previously covered the B.C. wildfires.

Gesturing to the snow around her, the seven-year-old explains, "As you can see, the snow has gotten worse and worse.

"If you are a parent, please keep your child in the house and warm."

In her weather report captured on cellphone camera, Barbie also advises new drivers to be safe while out in the snow.

"Snow is really slippery," she explains.