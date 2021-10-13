Phone scam could end up costing victims half a million dollars: West Vancouver police

Vancouver -

Police are sending out a warning not to fall for phone scams after a West Vancouver couple nearly did, and now it could end up costing them half a million dollars.

Police said the victims got a call on Oct. 6 on their home phone from someone claiming to be a police officer who was looking into fraudulent activity on their debit card.

The victim was asked to call their bank using a number on the back of their card, and then spoke to someone who identified themselves as a fraud investigator. The scammer provided the victim with a “reference number” which they were told not to share with anybody. The victim was also directed to call 911 and ask for an “Insp. Mark Osborne.”

After more calls, the victim became convinced their money wasn’t safe at the bank, and set up a wire transfer for $500,000.

West Vancouver police have yet to confirm if the money was actually transferred.

Eventually, the victim grew suspicious and called police.

In a news release, Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said it’s not the first time police have seen this kind of fraud.

“Referred to as the hang-up delay fraud, callers are led to believe that they are speaking with multiple people at multiple locations,” he said. “In fact, the caller is simply staying on the other end of the line while the victim makes the calls, thus never actually disconnecting.”

Police are reminding people never to transfer money to strangers who make contact through unsolicited phone calls, and always go to your bank in person to address any concerns.

This is a developing story. More updates to come.