Pedestrian struck and killed in Courtenay, B.C.

A 44-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning in Courtenay, B.C.

The collision happened shortly after 3 a.m. on a section of Ryan Road with no sidewalks and no overhead lighting.

"Despite the efforts of first responders on the scene, unfortunately the male died at the scene," Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP said.

The driver remained at the collision site and is co-operating with the police investigation, she added.

A witness was also present when the crash occurred and has been interviewed by police.

The road was closed for several hours as collision analysts examined the scene.

"At this point, we still are investigating, but it looks like there's not any criminality involved from what we can tell," Terragni said.

"The driver at the scene (was) obviously distraught so we did have RCMP Victim Services attend to provide some support as well."

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.