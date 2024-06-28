VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Pedestrian struck and killed in Courtenay, B.C.

    An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    A 44-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning in Courtenay, B.C.

    The collision happened shortly after 3 a.m. on a section of Ryan Road with no sidewalks and no overhead lighting.

    "Despite the efforts of first responders on the scene, unfortunately the male died at the scene," Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP said.

    The driver remained at the collision site and is co-operating with the police investigation, she added.

    A witness was also present when the crash occurred and has been interviewed by police.

    The road was closed for several hours as collision analysts examined the scene.

    "At this point, we still are investigating, but it looks like there's not any criminality involved from what we can tell," Terragni said.

    "The driver at the scene (was) obviously distraught so we did have RCMP Victim Services attend to provide some support as well."

    The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News