    • Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by pickup truck in Maple Ridge

    The scene of a pedestrian strike in Maple Ridge is pictured on Wednesday, Oct. 30. The scene of a pedestrian strike in Maple Ridge is pictured on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
    A pedestrian was left seriously injured after being hit by a pickup truck in Maple Ridge on a dark and rainy Wednesday evening.

    Paramedics, firefighters and police were called to the crash at 136 Avenue and 232 Street around 6 p.m., local RCMP confirmed.

    Police tape lined a marked crosswalk at the intersection Wednesday night as officers surveyed the scene – but authorities haven’t confirmed whether the pedestrian was using it at the time of the collision.

    BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News the pedestrian was taken to hospital in “serious but stable” condition.

    “Roads in the area were closed for multiple hours after the incident,” the Ridge Meadows RCMP wrote in an email. “This is an active and ongoing investigation and no further information is available.”

