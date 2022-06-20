Pedestrian killed in Vancouver hit-and-run
Pedestrian killed in Vancouver hit-and-run
A pedestrian is dead and an investigation is underway after a hit-and-run in Vancouver.
The incident happened near West 4th Avenue and Arbutus Street in Kitsilano Sunday night.
The Vancouver Police Department police says a silver sedan struck and killed a pedestrian, then took off.
Police are looking for witnesses or anyone with dash-camera footage to come forward. Investigators say the vehicle will have front-end damage, so they’re asking everyone to keep an eye out.
There has been no word from police yet if speed or alcohol were factors.
Police have not revealed the identity of the victim.
The intersection reopened to traffic in time for the morning commute.
CTV News has reached out to VPD for more details.
