VANCOUVER -- A pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition Saturday afternoon after being struck by an SUV on a busy street in New Westminster.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News Vancouver crews were called to the scene near the intersection of Sixth Street and Fifth Avenue just after noon.

Two ambulances responded to the collision and one person was taken to hospital in critical condition, EHS said.

Sixth Street was closed to traffic near the intersection for much of the afternoon as police investigated the collision. It appeared that the driver of the SUV had remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

CTV News Vancouver reached out to New Wesminster police for more details about the incident, but did not receive a response Saturday.