VANCOUVER -- A pedestrian was struck and killed on an Abbotsford highway early Wednesday morning, leading to lane closures for several hours while police investigated.

According to the Abbotsford Police Department, the pedestrian was hit on Highway 1 between the Clearbrook and McCallum Road exits just before 3 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they found the man in the right westbound lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was the one who called them and is co-operating with investigators. He was not injured, but was severely shaken.

Speed and impairment aren't believed to be factors in the incident.

"Names will not be released at this time," Abbotsford police said in a news release. "We offer our condolences to the deceased man's family and friends."

Westbound lanes on that section of the Trans-Canada Highway were closed while investigators were on scene. They were opened again at about 7:45 a.m.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam video from the area is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.