VANCOUVER -- Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a 29-year-old woman was struck by a car in East Vancouver.

Authorities said the pedestrian was hit by a blue Subaru near Grandview Highway and Renfrew Street at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

"The victim suffered significant injuries as a result of the collision and is in hospital in serious condition," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release.

The driver stayed at the scene and is co-operating with police, Visintin said. Authorities don't believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The pedestrian was walking along the centre median of Grandview and crossed through westbound traffic before being struck, according to police.

The Vancouver Police Department asked anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam video from the scene to call investigators at 604-717-3012.