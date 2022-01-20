Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by driver in Surrey

Mounties in Surrey are investigating a collision that sent a pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday evening.

In a news release, Surrey RCMP said roads near 92 Avenue and King George Boulevard were closed at about 7:20 p.m. after a pedestrian was hit.

Police said the pedestrian's injuries were life-threatening.

"The driver remained on scene and is co-operating with police," Mounties said in their statement.

At the time, drivers were warned traffic would be disrupted for several hours and were asked to avoid the area.

Anyone who was nearby or has dash-cam video is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.