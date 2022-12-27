Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Maple Ridge, RCMP launch investigation
The death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Maple Ridge Monday night is being investigated by local Mounties and the BC Coroner’s Service.
Emergency crews arrived to the scene of the collision in the 20300 block of Lougheed Highway just after 8 p.m. and performed life saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.
It was raining heavily at the time of the collision, which shut down the highway for several hours as investigators collected evidence.
Ridge Meadows RCMP set up a tent over the victim’s body, which was covered in a tarp.
Video from the scene shows a white Honda SUV with significant damage to its hood on the drivers side.
The fatal collision is now being investigated by Ridge Meadows RCMP, the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroner's Service.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thousands in Ontario, Quebec still in the dark as power outages persist
Following the wild winter storms that began last week, thousands of Canadians are still without power. Residents in parts of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick began Tuesday in the dark as utility crews work to restore electricity.
Expert warns of 'perfect storm' as the number of police shootings increases in 2022
A tally compiled by The Canadian Press has found police shot 87 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30 -- 46 fatally. It was based on available information from police, independent investigative units and reporting from The Canadian Press.
'We're very, very concerned': Delta mayor urging public to prepare for 5-metre king tides
With gusting winds and high tides in the forecast, Delta Mayor George Harvie is sounding the alarm about the possibility of flooding in the city's Boundary Bay and Beach Grove communities.
True scale of homelessness in Canada is being undercounted, experts say
The true scale of homelessness is being grossly undercounted in the official estimates, experts say, leading to a chronic underfunding of programs designed to help unhoused people.
'Immediate need' for blood and plasma donors after winter storms led to shortfall
The Canadian Blood Services is short about 10 per cent of its expected blood and plasma donations due to winter storms and cold weather that forced people across the country to stay off the roads, the organization said.
Trudeau wants 'outlines' of a health deal before meeting with premiers
While premiers continue to call for a meeting with the prime minister to talk about boosting federal health-care funding, Justin Trudeau says that'll only happen 'once there is the outlines of a deal.'
Russian FM Lavrov: Ukraine must demilitarize or Russia will do it
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday warned that Ukraine must meet Moscow's demand for 'demilitarization' and 'denazification,' as well as the removal of the military threat to Russia, otherwise 'the Russian army (will) solve the issue.'
'Inhumane:' Sunwing passenger recounts scene at Mexico airport after being stranded on Christmas Eve
A Canadian traveller in Cancun, Mexico, set to return home on Christmas Eve, was told last-minute by Sunwing Airlines that his flight had been delayed until Dec. 27, leaving him and dozens of other passengers stranded at the airport with nowhere to go.
Serbs put up new roadblocks as tensions soar in Kosovo
Serbs on Tuesday erected more roadblocks in northern Kosovo and defied international demands to remove those placed earlier, a day after Serbia put its troops near the border on a high level of combat readiness.
Vancouver Island
-
Dolphins delight with return to B.C. waters, but some see 'invasive species'
After 100 years of absence, large numbers of Pacific white-sided dolphins are back in the northern part of British Columbia's Salish Sea.
-
VicPD seeks rightful owners of seized jewelry
The Victoria Police Department says it is hoping to locate the owner or owners of numerous pieces of jewelry and other items recovered during the execution of a search warrant recently.
-
Watch: River otter frolics in snow in Mill Bay, B.C.
Before the snow turned to rain and the rain turned Vancouver Island's recent snowfall into a slushy mess, Mill Bay resident Gabrielle Turgeon captured some local wildlife enjoying the weather.
Calgary
-
Footage of fatal Strathmore RCMP shooting shows up on social media as police watchdog investigates
Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating in the aftermath of a deadly police shooting involving the Strathmore RCMP. Meanwhile, a portion of the altercation, which occurred early Christmas morning, was posted to social media by a witness.
-
'Stuck in limbo': Edmontonians stranded as Sunwing flights delayed four days
Despite being told they have a flight coming Tuesday, two Edmontonians stranded in Cancun are not hopeful they'll get to go home soon.
-
Expert warns of 'perfect storm' as the number of police shootings increases in 2022
A tally compiled by The Canadian Press has found police shot 87 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30 -- 46 fatally. It was based on available information from police, independent investigative units and reporting from The Canadian Press.
Edmonton
-
'Stuck in limbo': Edmontonians stranded as Sunwing flights delayed four days
Despite being told they have a flight coming Tuesday, two Edmontonians stranded in Cancun are not hopeful they'll get to go home soon.
-
Fire rips through downtown Edmonton church
Firefighters worked for hours Tuesday morning to try and extinguish a fire in an abandoned church downtown.
-
'Immediate need' for blood and plasma donors after winter storms led to shortfall
The Canadian Blood Services is short about 10 per cent of its expected blood and plasma donations due to winter storms and cold weather that forced people across the country to stay off the roads, the organization said.
Toronto
-
'Special dog' who went missing from Unionville area found deceased
It’s the news no one wanted to hear.
-
Distillery Winter Village to wrap up with 'spectacular' New Year's Eve celebration
The 2022 edition of the Distillery Winter Village will be going out with a bang.
-
New hospital program helps Toronto's homeless, cuts ambulance offload time
A Toronto hospital has opened a stand-alone clinic where paramedics can drop off homeless people who are intoxicated by alcohol so they can recover and then access services.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating murder-suicide after man, woman found dead
A man and woman were found dead overnight in Pointe-aux-Trembles in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling a murder-suicide. Police say they were called around midnight to an apartment near the intersection of 25th Avenue and Notre Dame Street East where the bodies of the two people, both 45 years old, were found in a fire escape stairway.
-
Staff shortage will cause crisis in Quebec's emergency call centres, union warns
The union representing workers in Quebec's pre-hospital emergency care sector is calling for more financial resources to avert what it describes as a 'catastrophic' breakdown in services.
-
More than 35,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remain without power Tuesday morning
The number of Hydro-Quebec customers without power fell to 35,000 Tuesday morning as crews are trying to respond to about 1,600 different outages province-wide.
Winnipeg
-
'A real loss': one person dead after Gladstone hotel Christmas fire
One person is dead and up to 15 people homeless after a massive fire destroyed a hotel in Gladstone, Man. Christmas Day.
-
Convicted murderer escapes minimum security healing lodge
The Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) is asking for the public's help in finding a convicted murderer who has escaped from a minimum security healing lodge in Winnipeg.
-
Saskatoon
-
Expert warns of 'perfect storm' as the number of police shootings increases in 2022
A tally compiled by The Canadian Press has found police shot 87 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30 -- 46 fatally. It was based on available information from police, independent investigative units and reporting from The Canadian Press.
-
Sask. man charged with 2nd degree murder, assault of woman and infant
A Sask. man has been charged with second-degree murder following an investigation into a suspicious death in Margo, Sask on Dec. 24.
-
'The best husband': Sask. couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
Ruth and Hugh Tice tied the knot on Dec. 26. 1947 and celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary this year surrounded by family members.
Regina
-
'The best husband': Sask. couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
Ruth and Hugh Tice tied the knot on Dec. 26. 1947 and celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary this year surrounded by family members.
-
Moose Jaw police investigate suspicious fire
The Moose Jaw police and fire department are investigating a structure fire that caused about $15,000 in damage on Boxing Day.
-
'Immediate need' for blood and plasma donors after winter storms led to shortfall
The Canadian Blood Services is short about 10 per cent of its expected blood and plasma donations due to winter storms and cold weather that forced people across the country to stay off the roads, the organization said.
Atlantic
-
Search suspended for Nova Scotia fisherman missing off Cape Sable Island, N.S.
The search for a missing Nova Scotia fisherman who went overboard on Boxing Day morning was suspended early Tuesday afternoon.
-
Airport chaos caused havoc over holidays
A ripple effect from winter storms caused chaos at airports over the holidays forcing some people’s Christmas’ to look a bit different this year.
-
Wild Lights exhibit helps draw people to Moncton Zoo in the winter
In an effort to turn the zoo into a more year-round attraction, the Wild Lights exhibit helps draw out thousands of locals even in the winter months.
London
-
Frozen in time: Viewers capture scenes from weekend winter storm
Southwestern Ontario was battered by a multi-day winter storm that brought along with it gusting winds, blowing snow, and white-out conditions. But despite the less than ideal Christmas weather, several CTV News viewers managed to find beauty amid the wintery chaos and sent in their snapshots of the holiday snowstorm.
-
OPP investigating after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wounds
Grey Bruce OPP and Owen Sound police are investigating after a man showed up local hospital with 'apparent gunshots wounds' last week, OPP said.
-
Two men facing charges after city parking enforcement worker assaulted
Two men from London are facing assault charges after they allegedly assaulted a City of London parking enforcement employee in the early morning hours of Dec. 22, London police said.
Northern Ontario
-
Thousands in Ontario, Quebec still in the dark as power outages persist
Following the wild winter storms that began last week, thousands of Canadians are still without power. Residents in parts of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick began Tuesday in the dark as utility crews work to restore electricity.
-
Northern Ont. researcher’s book reclaims Indigenous history in the Americas
A researcher at Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is being recognized for her work that challenges the traditional approach to American archeology.
-
'Inhumane:' Sunwing passenger recounts scene at Mexico airport after being stranded on Christmas Eve
A Canadian traveller in Cancun, Mexico, set to return home on Christmas Eve, was told last-minute by Sunwing Airlines that his flight had been delayed until Dec. 27, leaving him and dozens of other passengers stranded at the airport with nowhere to go.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for thief in Cambridge vehicle theft
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say is related to stealing an idle vehicle in Cambridge.
-
Waterloo Region Grassroots Response looks for additional families to host Ukrainian refugees
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to send refugees searching for safety and more are expected to arrive in Waterloo region over the coming months.
-
Police investigating 'suspicious' house fire in Waterloo
A Waterloo home sustained significant damage as a result of a Sunday fire that police believe to be suspicious.