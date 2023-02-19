Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by van in Surrey

A man who was struck by a van early Sunday morning in Surrey is in hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The Surrey RCMP, in a statement, say officers were called to the scene at the intersection of 64 Avenue and 168 Street in the Cloverdale area just after 1 a.m. where they found the critically injured pedestrian.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle, a Dodge van, remained on the scene and is cooperating with police. Impairment is not suspected, the statement from Mounties continues. The road was closed for a number of hours, but has since reopened.

Anyone who has information or dashcam video from the area at the approximate time of the crash is asked to call 604-599-0502