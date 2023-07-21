Peace Arch border crossing sees lengthy waits as Blue Jays, Taylor Swift head to Seattle

SURREY, B.C. -

The usual border traffic from the Toronto Blue Jays annual trip to Seattle has been amplified as Taylor Swift will also be passing through the Emerald City this weekend.

The Jays will face off against the Mariners in a three-game set from Friday through Sunday.

While Swift will perform at Lumen Field on Saturday and Sunday nights as part of her Eras tour.

By noon on Friday, wait times at the Peace Arch crossing exceeded two hours, and remained that way for much of the afternoon.

The Jays annual trip to T-Mobile Park has always drawn large crowds of British Columbians, with some making it a family tradition.

"This would be the 18th year we are going down,” Misha Mattu told CTV News.

“It’s fun because you get a sea of blue, you get a ton of Canadians,” Mattu continued.

As for Swift, this will be the best chance for British Columbians to see the global superstar, as she won’t be heading north of the border during this tour.

It's a decision that prompted several Canadian politicians to speak out.

With the two events creating a perfect storm of traffic at the Peace Arch crossing, the British Columbia Lottery Corporation has created an interesting bet.

It posted the over/under time for the longest wait time on Saturday at two hours, and 59.5 minutes.

“There’s just a huge following of Taylor Swift fans and Toronto Blue Jays that will be heading Seattle this weekend,” said BCLC spokesperson Matt Lee.

“Maybe if you’re stuck at the border, you can consider placing a bet because hey, if you’re going to be waiting you may as well try and make a little money out of it.”