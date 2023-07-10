Taylor Swift invited to bring Eras tour to Vancouver amid Canadian concert snub

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/George Walker IV) Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/George Walker IV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener