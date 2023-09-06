Pattullo Bridge to close in one direction overnight Friday and Saturday

The Pattullo Bridge is closing down again to make room for construction on its replacement.

The busy crossing over the Fraser River will close to northbound traffic—into New Westminster—from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9. The bridge will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

Crews will be installing steel girders near the existing bridge, according to TransLink.

Travellers are encouraged to take the Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges instead during the closures.

The N19 NightBus and route 103 busses will detour over the Alex Fraser and Queensborough bridges between New Westminster and Scott Road stations. TransLink says commuters should plan for up to 30 minutes of additional travel time.

“We thank bridge users and neighbours for their patience during this work,” the transit operator said in a news release issued Wednesday. “When completed, the new bridge will provide important improvements – including wider lanes separated by a median barrier and separate walking and cycling lanes.”

The $1.3 billion Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project began in 2020 to replace the nearly 100-year-old current bridge.

The new bridge was initially set to be ready by 2021, but officials have cited the pandemic and supply chain issues pushed the new expected opening date to 2024.