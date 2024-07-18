Pattullo Bridge being closed in one direction Friday, Saturday nights

Drivers are being warned that the Pattullo Bridge will be closed in one direction on Friday and Saturday nights to make way for construction crews.

The busy crossing will be closed to northbound traffic from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. both nights to "ensure the safety of workers and bridge users," TransLink said in a news release.

"The bridge will remain open to pedestrians, cyclists, and first responders at all times," the company added.

The construction is part of the B.C. government's ongoing Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project. Workers will be lifting concrete deck panels on top of steel girders between the bridge and off-ramp foundations, TransLink said.

Motorists heading toward New Westminster from Surrey and North Delta during the closure have been advised to take the Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges instead.

Northbound trips on the N19 NightBus will be rerouted over the Alex Fraser Bridge as well, while southbound N19 trips into Surrey will be unaffected.

The $1.3-billion Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project began in 2020, and was initially scheduled to be completed in 2023 before the opening date was pushed back – twice – with officials blaming the pandemic and supply chain issues.

The government currently expects the project to be finished in 2025.