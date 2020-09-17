VANCOUVER -- Vancouver City Council has voted to extend its temporary patio program into the fall and winter.

The city launched the program back in June to make up for decreased seating capacity in local restaurants. Owners had been told they'd need to allow for physical distancing to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, meaning many had fewer seats indoors.

Hundreds of businesses in the city have taken part in the program throughout the summer.

Council voted unanimously Wednesday night in favour of a motion to extend the program through the next few months.