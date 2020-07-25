VANCOUVER -- The City of Vancouver has issued nearly 300 temporary patio permits in less than two months, the city announced Friday.

The city launched the temporary expedited patio program on June 1 with the intention of allowing restaurants to expand their available seating and make up for decreased capacity caused by COVID-19 distancing rules.

The program allows businesses to apply online for a free permit to operate a patio on either public or private property adjacent to their business until Oct. 31.

As of Friday, city staff had approved 290 applications for temporary patios, including 232 on public property and 58 on private property, according to a news release from the city.

A total of 408 applications for temporary patios had been received through, with 15 still under review and 103 determined to be outside the scope of the program.

“We know this temporary outdoor space is important to businesses, and our dedicated team is quickly reviewing applications as they are received,” said Jessie Adcock, the city’s general manager of development, buildings and licensing, in the release. “Businesses who meet the mandatory requirements can expect to receive their permit within two business days of submitting their completed application for patios on a public property and within five days for patios on private property that do not require construction.”

More information on the temporary patio program, as well as a full list of approved patios, can be found on the city's website.