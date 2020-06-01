VANCOUVER -- After getting permission from the province, the City of Vancouver revealed what its expedited patio permit program will look like.

The program allows restaurants and bars to set up temporary patios using the sidewalk, street and on-street parking spaces for free.

The intention is to prevent crowding inside places that serve liquor, as well as to allow for physical distancing on existing patios.

Restaurants and bars in B.C. can apply through municipal governments.

In Vancouver, the applications can be submitted online.

Those approved can expect their permit within two business days, the city said in a news release Monday.

And, to help speed up the process, the city has made drawings available for those businesses to use in their applications.

Owners must still take measurements and photos to submit along with the drawings. They also need to include how close the suggested space is to utility access points, fire hydrants, fire department connections, parking meters, street signs and street lights.

Vancouver has classified its permits into the following categories: small patio, large patio and curbside patio.

The small patio template can be included for spaces with at least 2.4 metres of space between where the patio tables would be and any parking meters, street signs and street lights.

It can also be used if the tables will be at least 2.9 metres to benches, or 0.5 metres from the patio to fire department connections.



Large patios are those that include an aisle between tables with a width of at least 1.1 metre. The patio must be at least 0.5 metres from utility access points and fire department connections. Here's the template.







Curbside patios have a maximum width of 1.8 metres, and must be at least five metres from fire hydrants or the middle of a fire department connection. More information in the template, here.

They must be at least 0.5 metres from utility access points, and have a one metre spot available after every two parking spots to leave room for emergency vehicle access.

For those near the corner of a block, the city says there must be at least six metres from the patio to a stop sign or the nearest edge of the closest sidewalk of an intersecting street.

Applications for patios on private property must include an original drawing, featuring the building, sidewalk, street, front door of the business, proposed patio location, doors to nearby businesses, and all windows in the building.

All graphics from the City of Vancouver