VANCOUVER -- A Metro Vancouver restaurant says it's been targeted by thieves again.

The South Surrey eatery says it's the third time this summer that someone has stolen the plants on its patio.

Afghan Kitchen has installed an exterior camera, and video showed a vehicle driving up. A woman can be seen getting out of the car, and grabbing some of the plants.

A timestamp on the video suggests the theft happened shortly after midnight on Aug. 3.

Afghan Kitchen is a family-run restaurant that has already been hit hard by the pandemic. Owners posted on social media that they're disappointed, calling the behaviour "atrocious."

"After everything that has happened to the detriment of small businesses this year, we are disappointed right now," the restaurant wrote on Instagram.

