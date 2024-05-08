Homes evacuated, hundreds of FortisBC customers impacted after gas line damaged in North Vancouver

Homes were evacuated and hundreds of customers were without gas service Wednesday after a FortisBC line was damaged in North Vancouver.

FortisBC said "an external party" damaged the line near Rupert and Crown streets. As a precaution, some in the area were told to leave their homes. As of 1:30 p.m., they'd been allowed to return.

As well, a stretch of Mountain Highway – between Main and Crown streets – was temporarily closed, but has since reopened.

"Crews have temporarily shut down a portion of our system to make these repairs," FortisBC told CTV News Vancouver in a statement, adding about 330 customers were without gas. "We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate our customers' patience as we work safely and as quickly as possible to complete repairs."

Fortis explained it takes "a number of steps" before restoring service to customers.

"Once we complete repairs and reactivate the impacted portion of the system, our crews restore service by visiting each affected home or business to turn gas back on at the meter and relight all affected appliances," the company's statement said, adding it expects repair work will wrap up Wednesday afternoon.

FortisBC reminded the public to contact BC 1 Call before digging in order to prevent potential damage to buried gas lines.