Party like it's 1923: Dozens of centenarians celebrate milestone in Burnaby

BURNABY -

Dozens of centenarians and their loved ones from across the Lower Mainland attended an event at Carl Mortensen Manor in Burnaby on Friday to celebrate National Centenarian's Day, which honours those who've celebrated 100 birthdays or more.

Jackie Lusney, who turned 101 years old in August, was one of the attendees.

"An oldie, but a goodie," she joked.

While she can't physically do as much as she used to, her sense of humour has remained strong.

"You have to. If you don't, you'll be unhappy," she told CTV News.

Lusney said she's grateful for her loved ones who keep her going.

"As long as you're in good health, what more can you ask? And I have wonderful friends and neighbours," she said.

Micaela Granados, who will be turning 101 years old next week, has an incredible life story of resilience.

She's from Mexico and was given away when she was born.

She grew up without a family and spent her entire adult life working as a housekeeper.

According to her friend and power of attorney, Griselda Rivas Cruz, Granados was brought into Canada at the age of 60 and was exploited for her cleaning services.

She was later rescued and lived by herself until recently.

"Micaela is a good example for everybody. No matter how tough is your life, your childhood, you can live 100 years old if you are positive," said Cruz.

As for the secret to a long life? Cruz said Granados eats healthy and has never been married.

"No junk food for her. A lot of veggies, a lot of chicken, and as I have mentioned before, she has never been married. So maybe that's her secret. You never know? No headaches, no nothing. And she's happy," said Cruz.

Like Granados, faith is important to 103-year-old Martha Timm Wuschke.

She travelled the world for missionary, became a mother in her 40s and got into her career in her 50s.

"It's just the joy and the laughter and the fun. And the cheer that she has for life and living every day on a high," said Esther Trasolini, Wuschke's daughter.

Her daughters said she has taught them to brush things off and make the best of every moment.

"To not get stuck on allowing people or things to bother you too much that we need to move on very, very quickly," said her daughter Ruth Tunstall.

"Now we're just present everyday and try to make the best of all the little things," she continued.

With 25 centenarians present, Leslie Torresan, the recreational consultant for Dania Home, said the event was a success.

"I think it's important to recognize these centenarians. They've worked their whole entire lives, many of them giving to this country and building it to what it is today. And they need to be recognized and celebrated," she said.

With such a high demand, she hopes to make it an annual event as another batch of 99-year-olds are set to turn the big 1-0-0 next year.