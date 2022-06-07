Parts of B.C. remain at risk of summer wildfires, floods: expert
A wildfire burning near Fort St. John has already scorched 545 hectares but an expert on forests said that’s not a bad thing at this point in the season.
“A little bit of fire in the cool part of the spring, before it gets hot and dry, that’s actually a good thing in that landscape right now,” said Lori Daniels, a UBC forest ecology professor.
There have been 152 wildfires in B.C. so far in 2022, down considerably from the 277 the province had already seen by this time last year.
But Daniels is still worried about what summer could bring, despite a cold and wet spring in many parts of the province.
“I have serious concerns about the southern interior of B.C., the Cariboo, the Okanagan, right across the south into the Rocky Mountain trench,” she said. “These are the areas that although it’s been cooler temperatures, its been dry.”
B.C. has already done prescribed burns in some parts of the province, but Daniels believes there should be more. She said a controlled burn under the right conditions, that doesn’t endanger communities, helps guard against larger fires in the future.
Another factor heightening fire risk, according to Daniels, is the pine beetle, which has affected 19 million hectares of forest in B.C.
“In places where mountain pine beetle had tremendous impact, there’s a lot of dead trees. Dead trees, as they dry and fall to the ground, increase fuel loads,” she explained.
Daniels also said that rules on clearing debris while harvesting logs from trees impacted by the mountain pine beetle have created a dangerous situation in our woods.
“What we didn’t realize when we made those choices in the early 2000’s was we were creating a bonfire in the forest. We were leaving behind all those fine fuels,” she said.
2021 was one of the worst wildfire seasons in B.C. history with 8,700 square kilometres of land scorched.
A fast-moving wildfire destroyed almost the entire Village of Lytton burned and more than 200 people remain displaced as clean-up continues nearly a year after the blaze
Daniels said that the fires from last summer could make some communities, like Merritt and Princeton, more vulnerable to flooding this spring as the snow piles deeper without trees.
“Instead of soaking into the ground to feed a generation of trees, it’s going to run off into stream in larger amounts and create erosion and contribute potentially to landslides and washouts,” she explained.
"We saw it after the 2017 fires. We saw it after the 2018 fires. I think we will see if after the 2021 fires.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Girl found in Toronto dumpster 'unlikely' ever reported missing, police say
Toronto police have released sketches of a little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster last month, and images of a vehicle of interest.
Canadian travellers urged to take precautions against monkeypox abroad
The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning travellers to be extra careful abroad because of the potential threat of catching monkeypox.
Conservatives, NDP demand Liberals take action on rising cost of living
The Conservatives and the New Democrats are demanding that the federal government introduce new measures to address the rising cost of living for Canadians, with different approaches to tackle the inflation crisis.
Parents upset after Grade 1 and 2 students had mouths taped shut at Quebec school
Parents whose kids attend an elementary school north of Montreal are upset after learning that a staff member put tape over the mouths of several Grade 1 and 2 students for being too loud, including one who has autism.
Ontario's 'right to disconnect' law: Who qualifies and what are the loopholes?
Ontario’s ‘right to disconnect’ law came into effect on June 2, requiring companies to develop policies that allow employees to disconnect outside of regular working hours, but what does the law mean in practice?
Watch Matthew McConaughey's impassioned plea for gun control
Actor Matthew McConaughey delivered emotional remarks during Tuesday's White House press briefing, making an impassioned plea for action on gun control after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
'Super visa' now lets parents and grandparents stay in Canada for up to 7 years
Parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents can now stay in the country for up so seven years with a 'super visa.'
U.S. wins case to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji, sails away
The United States won a legal battle on Tuesday to seize a Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji and wasted no time in taking command of the US$325 million vessel and sailing it away from the South Pacific nation.
'We lost our home': An Afghan MP’s journey to Canada
Shagufa Noorzai, an Afghan MP who fled Afghanistan amid the rise of the Taliban, hopes to continue to help women and girls now that she is in Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
Dr. Bonnie Henry faces backlash after Victoria e-bike lottery win
The Victoria Hospitals Foundation says it has taken down a social media post that identified provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as one of the foundation's recent lottery winners.
-
Traveller frustrated after only 3 non-reserved cars make it onto BC Ferries sailing
A commuter is expressing his frustration after a BC Ferries vessel filled up almost entirely with reserved vehicles only.
-
Canadian embassy in Japan to reunite Randy Bachman with guitar stolen 46 years ago in private concert
The Canadian embassy in Japan will help repatriate a rock 'n' roll relic stolen from musician Randy Bachman more than four decades ago, as part of a Canada Day ceremony next month.
Calgary
-
'What message are we sending': Calgary council delays debate over $87B climate strategy
Calgary councillors won't vote on the city's climate plan until next month, despite the mayor's insistence that the delay sends the wrong message.
-
Vehicle stolen with 5-month-old inside, Strathmore RCMP make arrest
A five-month-old child is back safe with their parents and a 27-year-old Calgary man is facing charges after a car was stolen from Strathmore, Alta. with the infant inside.
-
AHS blames miscommunication about seriousness of dog attack injuries for ambulance delay
Health Minister Jason Copping says he, like many Calgarians, is concerned with the 30 minute EMS response to a dog attack that claimed the life of an elderly woman.
Edmonton
-
Unknown man rides school bus with children to St. Albert, Alta., school
An investigation is underway after a man got onto an Alberta school bus and slept in the back while the bus transported children to school.
-
Second case of monkeypox confirmed in Alberta
A second case of monkeypox has been identified in Alberta, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced on Tuesday.
-
Return of Kane, Smith uncertain as Oilers look to build on promising season
Time will tell if winger Evander Kane and goaltender Mike Smith will still be in orange and blue when the Edmonton Oilers begin their training camp this fall.
Toronto
-
Girl found in Toronto dumpster 'unlikely' ever reported missing, police say
Toronto police have released sketches of a little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster last month, and images of a vehicle of interest.
-
Justin Bieber cancels Toronto concerts at the last minute
Justin Bieber was set to perform at the Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto on Tuesday and Wednesday night but has announced those shows will now be postponed.
-
Four-day work week here to stay, Ontario organizations say after trials
The COVID-19 pandemic inspired change in the world of work. Forcing people to work from home, it showed that traditional office models aren’t the only way to get things done.
Montreal
-
Parents upset after Grade 1 and 2 students had mouths taped shut at Quebec school
Parents whose kids attend an elementary school north of Montreal are upset after learning that a staff member put tape over the mouths of several Grade 1 and 2 students for being too loud, including one who has autism.
-
Quebec adopts sweeping family law reform with changes for non-binary people, kids' rights
People who do not consider themselves men or women will now be able to legally check the 'X' box on official documents provided by the Quebec government, without having to go through surgery. There are a multitude of other changes in a sweeping law passed Tuesday.
-
An eternal sovereignist? Former PQ minister Drainville says no, he's a nationalist first
Drainville added that he thinks there needs to be more unity within Quebec as well. 'Some leaders within the English-speaking community kind of fed a fire of rage and discontent against [Bill] 96... it's moderate,' he said.
Winnipeg
-
Woman who died in skydiving accident remembered as a veteran of Manitoba's film industry
A Winnipeg woman who died in a tragic skydiving accident is being remembered as a caring, selfless and unstoppable veteran of Manitoba’s film industry – one who had a huge impact in the close-knit community.
-
Manitoba drivers looking to go electric amid soaring gas prices face long delays
Manitoba drivers are facing long delays for electric vehicles as they deal with soaring gas prices.
-
Two Manitoba teens charged with second-degree murder in separate homicides
Two Manitobans teenagers have been charged in connection with separate homicides, including one where pedestrians were ”intentionally” hit by a car, according to the RCMP.
Saskatoon
-
'A knife on my throat': Saskatoon car dealership employee recounts car jacking that began as a test drive
A Saskatoon car dealership employee says he's "grateful" he wasn't seriously harmed during an incident that began as a routine test drive and ended as a violent robbery.
-
Sask. priest 'grateful' for community support as sexual assault charges stayed
The Crown has stayed sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation charges against a rural Saskatchewan priest.
-
Saskatoon man says $154,000 lotto win will help tackle debt
A Saskatoon man's lottery ticket win got a huge boost from some lucky poker hands.
Regina
-
High school students launch petition for fare free transit
High school students around Regina have launched a petition calling on the city to provide fare free transit for all people 18-years old and younger.
-
Riders readying for home opener with new faces
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be welcoming some new additions to the lineup on Saturday as they face the Hamilton Tiger Cats.
-
Regina man charged with robbery and assault following investigation
A Regina man is facing multiple charges following an investigation into an incident in May.
Atlantic
-
Issuing alert about N.S. gunman would have led to more dead police: RCMP official
A senior Nova Scotia RCMP official says she has no regrets that an emergency alert was not sent during a killer's 13-hour rampage in 2020, saying doing so would have led to more dead police officers.
-
Lost emails and unexplained delays: Mass shooting inquiry uncovers new RCMP snags
An RCMP officer said Tuesday she worked as fast as she could to warn the public on social media about a killer on the loose in Nova Scotia on April 19, 2020, but there was a crucial delay she can't explain.
-
Chartered flight carrying 170 Ukrainians lands in Moncton Tuesday afternoon
A cross-Atlantic flight to freedom arrived at the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport on Tuesday.
London
-
Police investigate assault at Southwold Township home
One person has been taken to the hospital with “undetermined injuries” following an alleged assault at a home on Fingal Line in Southwold Township, police say.
-
'Nauseating' odour causing problems in Sarnia, Ont.
What’s described as a 'nauseating odour' has lingered in the air in Sarnia Ont. for several weeks.
-
Bruce County man leads 'Ham Radio' youth movement
“Poppa, Charlie, Poppa” rings out inside Rob Noakes’ home in the hamlet of Inverhuron, near Kincardine. He’s been a Ham Radio operator for more than 30 years and knows exactly what the perception of his hobby is.
Northern Ontario
-
St. Joseph's in Sudbury expanding to add 36 rehab beds
St. Joseph's Continuing Care in Sudbury has received approval from the Ministry of Health to add 36 rehabilitation beds at a new location in New Sudbury.
-
Northern Ontario student's essay wins $10K for Habitat for Humanity
A Grade 5 student from Englehart, near Temiskaming Shores, has won a $10,000 grant for Habitat for Humanity in an essay contest.
-
As costs soar, Sudbury council must decide when to repair Bridge of Nations
Sudbury city councillors have an important decision to make: do they fix the city's Bridge of Nations or wait until next year.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Jury reaches verdict in the trial of Aidan and Angus Kee
After one day of deliberation, the jury has settled on a verdict for Aidan and Angus Kee, the two brothers charged in the fatal stabbing of Nick Tanti in 2020.
-
'Where would you go?': Kitchener man speaks out about encampment evictions
As residents of a large downtown Kitchener encampment grapple with a pending eviction, a man who left the site two weeks ago is also struggling to find a new place to stay.
-
WRDSB trustee barred from committee meetings until September
Waterloo Region District School Board trustees have decided to boot one of their own from a number future meetings and sessions.