Parks Canada camping reservations open Monday with revamped site, process

People hoping to visits to Parks Canada locations in B.C. and beyond this spring and summer will be able try to snap up a reservation starting Monday.

Users will be able to log on to a revamped website starting 8 a.m. to book camping spots, roofed accommodations and activities at some national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas. However, there will be a staggered process this year, meaning reservations for some destinations will roll out over the coming weeks.

Some sites available for booking in British Columbia Monday include Pacific Rim National Park, Gulf Islands National Park Reserve, Glacier national Park and Fort Langley National Historic site. Those that will come available later include Kootenay National Park, and Yoho National Park.

People who have booked on the old platform in the past will need to create a new account.

The new timeline and booking system aim to help smooth out what has been a slow, frustrating and glitch-ridden process in the past.

According to Parks Canada, anyone who is on the reservations page 30 minutes before the official 8 a.m. launch will be "directed to a waiting page" and then assigned a place in the queue.

"The order is determined randomly and is not based on how long users have been on the website up to that point," the agency's website says.

"Users who arrive after 8 a.m. will be placed at the back of the queue. This process helps manage the number of visitors accessing the website and ensures a smooth and equitable experience for everyone."

Once it's their turn, users have 30 minutes to complete their reservations.

Acknowledging some destinations are more popular than others and that available spots fill up quickly, Parks Canada "less busy alternatives" and "hidden gems" to consider.

A detailed list of when exactly reservations open for each location, broken down by province, is available online.