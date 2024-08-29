Parents in the dark after Surrey schools cut funding for some bus services

The Surrey School District has cut student transportation services by more than half for the upcoming school year.

The district is cutting funding for student busing to $3 million from $7.5 million.

Christina Fitzpatrick’s son, Anthony Wallis, is starting Grade 10 next week in Surrey, but he is no longer able to receive transportation to get to school – something he relied on.

“It's not only a weight off my shoulders knowing he is safe getting to and from school but it's become very part of his routine, which is going to be disrupted this year," she says.

Wallis was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at a young age as well as a cognitive delay, and he is unable to take public transit.

“We were just told he does not have a physical disability, therefore he no longer qualifies for bus service. So I kind of felt like we were up a creek there.”

According to the BCEdAccess Society, more than 500 families received letters saying their child did not qualify for transportation services for the upcoming school years.

The letter went on to advise parents to contact their principals to receive possible help – something Fitzpatrick says has been a dead end.

"I really have no choice, I’ve had to alter my work week," she says. "I have to get him there safely and take him myself."

Advocates like Erika Cedillo with Inclusion BC, say numerous families have reached out to the organization for support. She says it’s putting the burden on parents and impacting students’ ability to thrive in the classroom.

"They are not even able to get to school and we are having situations where parents are going to lose their jobs because they don’t have a way to solve this."

Bursting at the seams

Surrey has seen an average increase of 2,400 students annually over the past two years.

The rapid growth has strained the district's facilities, leading to increased reliance on portable classrooms and, beginning this fall, extended-day schedules at several secondary schools.

Cedillo says without more district funding, the most vulnerable children will suffer the most.

“They are losing the medium to access their education. It disrupts the routine, their skills.”

Cedillo adds “this decision is not in the best interest of the students and education is a fundamental right so this is very shocking.”

She says the criteria that the district is using is for more complex medical needs like being deaf or visually impaired, but there are many more who need the services but are outside that distinction.

“These are obligations that all these levels of government have towards students, especially in Surrey where we are seeing so many cuts.”

The Ministry of Education said the province is working with the Surrey School District and has invested “more money in the Surrey School District than any other district in B.C.”