Overrepresentation of Indigenous women in custody in B.C. reaches all-time high
Despite decades of warnings, the number of Indigenous women in both federal and provincial correctional facilities in B.C. has tipped to more than 50 per cent, an all-time high.
Based on reports from the federal Office of the Correctional Investigator, Dr. Ivan Zinger, this is the first time the numbers have come up this high in federal prisons, signalling a serious overrepresentation.
In the Fraser Valley Institution - the only federal facility for women in the province situated in Abbotsford - the range is even higher at 58 per cent according to statistics obtained from Correctional Service Canada (CSC). As of May 13, 2022, the Fraser Valley Institution had 71 women offenders and of those, 41 are Indigenous.
While inmates of Fraser Valley Institution are from all over Canada, women from B.C. and the prairies constitute a larger population in federal penitentiaries, say CSC spokespersons.
The CSC did not have readily available data to indicate where the incarcerated women in federal prisons hailed from, but said B.C. and Saskatchewan provided higher numbers. That is because the Indigenous population is higher in these provinces relative to their overall population.
The numbers in B.C. provincial prisons are also climbing and Indigenous women account for up to 41 per cent of the total female inmate population.
As of May 18, 2022, there were 93 women in provincial custody in B.C., 38 of which self-identified as Indigenous, confirmed the provincial Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.
Out of this, 21 per cent (eight) women have northern B.C. postal addresses defined roughly as north of Williams Lake and are in custody at the Prince George Regional Correctional Centre, said the public safety ministry.
“The Indigenous women in provincial custody have been charged with or convicted of crimes against property, crimes against a person, or crimes that fall in the category of `other,' which includes Criminal Code traffic offences, provincial Motor Vehicle Act offences, weapons, breach of conditional sentence orders, and drug trafficking,” the ministry listed in an email.
Socio-economic factors are huge determinants in understanding the crimes committed by most of these incarcerated women, explained Brigitte Bouchard, assistant deputy commissioner for women from CSC and Marty Maltby, the CSC Indigenous initiatives director.
Bouchard says a large number of women in federal prisons tend to be younger, coming from impoverished communities and having a background of trauma and lower education.
Regarding poverty, mental illness and substance abuse as criminal issues further contributes to inmate totals.
Most of the crimes they've been convicted of come under what Bouchard labels as survival crimes - financial frauds, gang ties and intimate partner violence, she added.
The vast majority of federal inmates serve a maximum four-year term.
Bouchard and Maltby have seen a steady increase in the last decade when it comes to the number of Indigenous people in federal prisons.
“While we have a responsibility in the organization to manage the time they spend in corrections, and to get them out and back into the community as early as possible, as safely as possible, the real challenge is the fact that we continue to see significant numbers coming into our doors,” said Maltby.
Parole violations and suspensions, which see women back in the system, also pose a challenge, he said.
“The reality is many of these individuals aren't going back to communities and lifestyles that are necessarily safe,” he said, adding that broader issues need to be addressed.
This means looking at the entire criminal justice system, including the police and the courts.
DECADES-LONG FAILURES
Dealing with an overrepresentation of Indigenous people in correctional systems is a three-decade-long failure, argue prison reform advocates.
In 1999, the Supreme Court of Canada's landmark Gladue decision (more commonly known as the Gladue principles) acknowledged Indigenous overrepresentation. The Gladue principles ask judges to consider unique circumstances such as colonization and residential school backgrounds during sentencing.
But the practice is not uniformly applied outside of specific courts for Indigenous people, said Niru Turko, director of social justice and equity at the Elizabeth Fry Society. The Vancouver-based non-profit works exclusively with women and girls involved in the Canadian justice system.
In 2015, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's (TRC) call to action and the recommendations of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in 2019 noted the failure of existing structures to address over-representation in prisons.
“Despite the TRC call to action to reduce the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in custody, the numbers have risen by approx 18 per cent over the past decade, while the numbers for the non-Indigenous population have gone down by 28 per cent in that same time period,” said Turko.
On May 20, the B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS) provided policy changes in its guiding principles for prosecutors in its efforts to address overrepresentation in prisons. The prosecution service first started developing policies in 2017 to handle cases involving Indigenous people.
“By revising several key policies and implementing new ones, the BCPS aimed to change the way it deals with cases that involve Indigenous persons: as victims, as witnesses, and as accused,” said BCPS spokesperson Dan McLaughlin in an email.
The province of B.C. acknowledged that rates of victimization of Indigenous persons, especially for Indigenous women and girls, are significantly higher than those for non-Indigenous persons. The prosecution service also recognized that wrongful convictions resulting from problematic evidence - mistaken eyewitness identification, faulty forensics, false confessions etc. - is a factor that needs to be addressed in this matter.
When asked about the failure to curb the overrepresentation of Indigenous women in provincial prisons and if the existing policies are ineffective, McLaughlin added the causes are complicated and diverse.
He said the prosecution service is just one actor in this complex process.
“Acting alone, we cannot eliminate systemic discrimination or the unacceptable overrepresentation of Indigenous persons in the criminal justice system.”
“Time will tell whether our efforts, and those of other actors in the system, will make a real impact on the overrepresentation of Indigenous persons in custody,” McLaughlin added.
But Turko said policymakers are working within failed systems and are yet to put wholehearted efforts and find solutions to reduce overrepresentation.
Incarcerating mothers replicates the colonial system of disrupting parenting, kinship, and community bonds. Placing their children in government care perpetuates adverse childhood experiences, relationship rupture, and risk of future involvement with the justice system, she said.
“Replicating systems that have been shown not to be in the best interest of either Indigenous people or effective to reduce crime or improve public safety, have to be re-examined and with the right people at the table and the right people speaking into the situation,” she said.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
In major blow, EU bans imports of most Russian oil
In the most significant effort yet to punish Russia for its war in Ukraine, the European Union agreed to ban the overwhelming majority of Russian oil imports after tense negotiations that exposed the cracks in European unity.
Hot summer temperatures, big storms to sweep much of Canada, Weather Network predicts
Seasonal or higher than normal temperatures across much of the country will offer Canadians a chance to enjoy the summer, but predictions from a prominent national forecaster warn the humidity could welcome a rather stormy few months.
Queen's jubilee draws protests and apathy in Commonwealth
After seven decades on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II is widely viewed in the U.K. as a rock in turbulent times. But in Britain's former colonies, many see her as an anchor to an imperial past whose damage still lingers.
National handgun freeze key feature of new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled Monday by the federal Liberals.
'That sounds disgusting': Disturbing allegations at B.C. undercover police training course
Astonishing allegations of misconduct have surfaced about the behaviour of police during a training program for undercover officers held in downtown Vancouver earlier this month.
U.S., Canadian regulators tie hepatitis cases to strawberries
U.S. and Canadian regulators are investigating a hepatitis outbreak that may be linked to fresh organic strawberries. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Public Health Agency of Canada released a joint statement regarding illnesses in Minnesota, California and Canada.
Bank of Canada expected to jack up interest rates as inflation persists
Experts predict the Bank of Canada will likely announce another major interest rate boost Wednesday as it tries to rein in runaway inflation.
Former Canadian navy officer found guilty of sexual assault aboard historic navy tall ship
A retired Canadian navy officer has been found guilty of assault, sexual assault and uttering threats against a young female cadet aboard a navy sailboat more than a decade and a half ago.
Never-before-seen footage of young Queen released ahead of Platinum Jubilee
Ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years on the throne, a new documentary has shared previously unseen footage of the early days of Queen Elizabeth II, several years before her coronation.
Vancouver Island
-
Crews removing hazardous trees from Courtenay river
Crews are at work this week along the shores of the Puntledge River removing a trio of cottonwood trees identified as a risk to tubers and other summer fans of the Mid-Island river.
-
'Covered in blood': Woman in good spirits after eagle attack in Campbell River, B.C.
A Campbell River, B.C., woman hasn't lost her love for eagles after she was recently attacked by one, leading to a hospital visit.
-
Former Canadian navy officer found guilty of sexual assault aboard historic navy tall ship
A retired Canadian navy officer has been found guilty of assault, sexual assault and uttering threats against a young female cadet aboard a navy sailboat more than a decade and a half ago.
Calgary
-
Kevin Costner to saddle up, head Calgary Stampede Parade
Acclaimed actor, producer and director Kevin Costner will lead the 2022 edition of the Calgary Stampede Parade
-
Teen in need of medical care missing from Alberta Children's Hospital
The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as the search continues for a teenage patient missing from the Alberta Children's Hospital.
-
Deadline arrives for Calgary Police Service members to remove 'thin blue line' patch
Calgary Police Service members must remove the 'thin blue line' patch from their uniforms.
Edmonton
-
Travis Toews ends speculation, first to register for UCP leadership contest
Treasury Board president and Finance Minister Travis Toews is the first official candidate in Alberta's United Conservative Party leadership contest.
-
Favored Avs meet resurgent Oilers in Western Conference finals
The Colorado Avalanche were expected to reach this stage of the postseason, but the Edmonton Oilers weren't a favorite to make it to the Western Conference finals.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Chilly morning, warm and sunny afternoon
Temperatures stayed above 0 C in most of the Edmonton region this morning.
Toronto
-
Three boys charged in separate pellet gun incidents at Toronto high schools
Three teenage boys were arrested after two victims were shot with pellet guns inside Toronto high schools within hours of each other on Monday.
-
Mother with sick child left waiting more than 8 hours at Toronto hospital
A Toronto mother is speaking out after she says she waited in a local hospital’s emergency room for more than eight hours with her sick child before travelling home without care.
-
Judge to give instructions to jury Tuesday in Jacob Hoggard sex assault trial
A Toronto judge is set to give her instructions to the jury today in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
Montreal
-
Years of media leaks from Quebec anti-corruption squad came from its director, watchdog concludes
A steady drip of media leaks that derailed a high-profile corruption trial came from the very investigator looking into the corruption, according to Quebec’s police watchdog.
-
Montreal summer forecast calls for heat, humidity and severe thunderstorms
A hot, unstable and sticky summer awaits Quebecers, according to The Weather Network, which predicts periods of abundant heat, often followed by severe thunderstorms.
-
Racial profiling trial continues in Montreal
A lawsuit continues in Montreal by a man who claims he was repeatedly stopped by police while driving, for no apparent reason.
Winnipeg
-
How much rain fell in southern Manitoba over the past 24 hours?
As southern Manitoba continues to be hit with heavy rain, a number of communities received more than 50 mm of rain over the last 24 hours.
-
Woman dead, two others in hospital after car crashes into tree: Winnipeg police
One woman is dead and two other people are in unstable condition after a car crashed into a tree on Monday.
-
'Intense' low-pressure system bringing heavy rain, severe winds to Manitoba
An “intense” low-pressure system is bringing heavy rain to southern Manitoba on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.
Saskatoon
-
Salvation Army 'sprang into action' following Saskatoon condo fire
When a massive blaze consumed a three-storey condo building on Friday night, The Salvation Army was ready to help.
-
National handgun freeze key feature of new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled Monday by the federal Liberals.
-
Sask. Health Authority approves $4.6B budget amid 'challenges in cash flow'
The Saskatchewan Health Authority faces many challenges in achieving a balanced budget this year, according to an administration briefing note to the board at its May 27 meeting.
Regina
-
'We failed him': Health officials testify on first day of Samwel Uko inquest
On Monday, a jury was selected and witness testimonies began for the coroner’s inquest into the death of Samwel Uko.
-
Sexual assault trial of Christopher Duke continues after break
After taking a six-month break, closing arguments in the sexual assault trial against Christopher Duke began Monday at the Court of Queen’s Bench in Regina.
-
#JustCurious How precipitation in forecasts is measured
It’s a common question after a rain event. “How much did we get?” Judy was #JustCurious how the rain or snow measurement that you see in a local forecast is made.
Atlantic
-
Public barred from listening as another senior Mountie testifies before shooting inquiry
The second of two senior Mounties is testifying today about his role in the RCMP's response to the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives.
-
Man, 19, charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed in Yarmouth
A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly choked and stabbed a woman in Yarmouth, N.S.
-
National handgun freeze key feature of new firearm-control bill
A national freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns is a central feature of firearm-control legislation tabled Monday by the federal Liberals.
London
-
LPS concerned for wellbeing of London youth
London police are concerned for the wellbeing of a 16-year-old who hasn’t been since May 27.
-
'I heard this catastrophic shattering': Multiple bus shelters damaged in London
The London Transit Commission is once dealing with a rash of incidents where the glass in bus shelters have been smashed out.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Four London men travel on risky mission inside Ukraine
Four men from London, Ont. ranging from 34 to 58 years of age, say it’s their hearts that are behind a mission to war-torn Ukraine.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Highway 11 closed between Latchford, Temagami
Highway 11 is closed in both directions between Latchford and Temagami Tuesday morning following a crash, police say.
-
Public asked to avoid Crooked Cross Road area in Englehart
Officers with the Temiskaming detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Crooked Cross Road in Englehart Tuesday morning.
-
It's no scam – the CRA wants their CERB back
If you received COVID-19 benefit money from the Canada Revenue Agency but weren't sure if you qualified for it, be warned that the tax man is coming.
Kitchener
-
'Nick was my friend, I would never try to stab him': Accused takes the stand in Guelph murder trial
One of the two brothers charged in relation to the death of Nick Tanti is taking the stand in his own defense; the other has had one of his charges dropped.
-
Proposal for 26-storey condo building made to Kitchener council
A proposal for a 26-storey condo tower, as well as two mid-rise buildings standing at four and six stories, was made by the Zehr Group at a Monday night meeting.
-
Pride crosswalk vandalized in Ingersoll
A video has been released of a Pride crosswalk in Ingersoll being vandalized over the weekend. It's just the latest incident, targeting the LGBTQAI+ community in Oxford County, over the last few weeks.