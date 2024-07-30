All-direction 'scramble' crosswalk debuts in downtown Vancouver

Pedestrians now have another way to cross the street at one of downtown Vancouver's busiest intersections — thanks to a new "scramble" crosswalk.

The City of Vancouver announced Tuesday that it has activated a pedestrian scramble crossing at the intersection of Granville and Robson streets — allowing people to cross the street in any direction simultaneously, including diagonally.

These types of crossings add a third, pedestrian-only "scramble" phase, when vehicles are stopped in all directions.

Scramble crosswalks already exist in other Canadian cities, such as Victoria, Calgary and Toronto. They are also a big feature in major metropolises like New York City and Tokyo.

Vancouver actually did have a scramble crossing once before, according to the city. It was located at the intersection of Granville and Hastings streets from 1953 to 1970.

And an "all-walk" phase was implemented at Hornby and Robson streets in 2019, but this location doesn't have a diagonal crossing.

The scramble cross makes its return after Coun. Peter Meiszner put forward a motion to explore the idea of a pilot project back in April.

In a news release Tuesday, the city says this type of crosswalk prioritizes pedestrian safety and convenience.

"The Granville-Robson pedestrian scramble includes accessible pedestrian signals (APS) that provide audible and vibrotactile cues to alert people who are blind or have low vision to the walk cycle," the city said in the release. "The intersection of Granville and Robson was chosen for a pedestrian scramble due to its consistently high pedestrian volumes and prominent location."

According to the city, scramble crosswalks have a number of benefits. They include:

Increased pedestrian priority: Pedestrian scrambles allocate dedicated time for pedestrians to cross in all directions;

Reduced crossing distance and time: These crosswalks shorten the distance pedestrians need to cross because they can move diagonally. The city says this can lead to quicker crossings and less time waiting at intersections;

Enhanced urban vibrancy: The city says implementing a pedestrian scramble can also help contribute to a more "vibrant and lively urban environment."

The city added that the installation of scramble paint markings was delayed due to rain, but the markings will be complete by Wednesday evening.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Kaija Jussinoja