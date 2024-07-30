Champagne, cheese and a commendation for Vancouver bus driver who single-handily doused fire

A bus driver who pulled over to put out a building on fire in downtown Vancouver has been honoured for his quick thinking.

Brian Donovan was presented with the chief’s commendation by Vancouver Fire Rescue Services during an informal ceremony at Firehall No.1 on Tuesday.

“We thank you for stepping up and making a difference in our community,” said Chief Karen Fry, as she handed the framed certificate to Donovan.

On July 23, as the Coast Mountain Bus Company driver was nearing the end of his shift around 2 a.m., he noticed a cheese shop on fire.

He pulled over the bus he was driving – on the 20 Victoria route – and sprang into action.

“I got out, used the fire extinguisher that we have at our disposal, and didn't think much of it,” said Donovan, recalling the moment he doused the flames.

But the owner of Les Amis du Fromage on East Hastings Street, believes the transit driver’s quick-thinking prevented “a terrible situation.”

“Inside, that room is full of paper packaging,” said shop owner Joe Chaput.

“It just would have ignited, it would have been a bad scene,” he said.

To show his appreciation, Chaput gave the driver a big box of cheese, charcuterie and champagne.

“I don't feel like earned it at all, but I appreciate it from everybody,” Donovan said humbly.