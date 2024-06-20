Overpass on Hwy. 1 damaged after being struck by truck

The B.C. government is investigating yet another overpass strike, the latest occurring along Highway 1 through Surrey this week.

An over-height truck drove into the 192 Street overpass on Wednesday, causing "superficial damage," according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The incident temporarily blocked one lane of eastbound traffic. An image shared by DriveBC shows a large piece of debris, possibly a container, on the highway after the collision.

The overpass strike – which is at least the 15th recorded so far this year, according to government data – is being investigated by the province's Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement Branch.

"Enforcement action against the truck operator will be considered following CVSE's investigation," the ministry said in a statement Thursday. "It is the responsibility of commercial drivers to ensure their load is properly measured."

Earlier this year, officials introduced stiffer penalties for drivers found responsible for damaging provincial infrastructure – including fines of up to $100,000, imprisonment for up to 18 months, or both.

Those penalties would only apply to drivers who are charged and subsequently convicted, and would be at the discretion of the judge.