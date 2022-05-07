Overnight lane closures coming for Metro Vancouver bridge as crews fix potholes

Lanes of a Metro Vancouver bridge will be closed overnight starting Sunday so crews can fix potholes.

The lane closures will be on the Pattullo Bridge, which connects Surrey and New Westminster. Southbound lanes will be closed on Sunday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. Then on Monday, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound lanes will be closed.

Lanes for traffic travelling in the opposite direction will remain open during those times and the bridge will be open to pedestrians, cyclists and first responders in both directions.

"The lane closures are necessary to accommodate pothole repairs, while ensuring the safety of workers and motorists on the bridge," TransLink explained in a statement about the closures.

Those who usually take the Pattullo Bridge are advised to take the Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges instead. During the closures, the N19 bus will be rerouted over the Queensborough and Alex Fraser bridges.

"The repair work is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure the Pattullo Bridge remains in a state of good repair until its replacement is completed in 2024," TransLink's statement said.

"We thank bridge users and neighbours for their patience during these times."