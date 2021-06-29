VANCOUVER -- An out-of-control wildfire burning northwest of Kamloops, B.C., has led to an evacuation alert for several properties in the area.

B.C. Wildfire Service first posted details about the blaze Monday evening. By 11:15 p.m., which is when the last update was given, it was estimated the fire at Sparks Lake was 180 hectares in size.

The fire, which is about 15 kilometres north of Kamloops Lake, has since been classified as both out of control and a wildfire of note by the provincial service. While the start of the fire is still under investigation, the BCWS said it's suspected to be human-caused.

So far, 27 firefighters, two helicopters, two pieces of heavy equipment and eight air tankers have been sent to help with the fire.

The blaze broke out as nearly all of B.C. remains under a heat warning. Fifty-nine weather records were broken Monday, including one in the Kamloops area. On Monday, a new record of 45.8 C was set, breaking the 39.1 record set in 2015.

On Tuesday, temperatures are predicted to reach 46 C in Kamloops, according to Environment Canada's forecast.

On Monday night, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation alert for nine properties in Electoral Area J, or Copper Desert Country.

Those nine properties are:

8092 Tranquille-Criss Creek Rd.

8088 Tranquille-Criss Creek Rd.

4000 Leblond Rd.

7900 Seven Lakes Rd.

8185 Seven Lakes Rd.

7750 Tranquille-Criss Creek Rd.

7645 Tranquille-Criss Creek Rd.

7560 Tranquille-Criss Creek Rd.

7501 Tranquille-Criss Creek Rd.

"This evacuation alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary," a notice from the regional district says.

"Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions."