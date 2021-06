VANCOUVER -- Another 59 temperature records were broken on what was the pinnacle of the B.C. heat wave in most places, according to preliminary data.

Many of the daily records shattered Monday, when highs crawled into the 40s in much of the province, only date back to 2015 or 2008, but some were much, much older.

In Agassiz, it was the hottest June 28 ever, breaking a record set in 1895.

On that day 126 years ago, the high in the Fraser Valley community was 33.3 C, a record decimated by Monday's high of 41.4, according to Environment Canada.

Agassiz saw the oldest record fall, followed by Quesnel's record set in 1896, but it was not the hottest place in the province.

That was the Interior community of Lytton, which for a second day in a row was the hottest spot in all of Canada.

And not just for the day. The temperatures recorded in Lytton on Sunday and Monday (46.6, then 47.9) were the highest ever recorded in Canada.

The blistering heat also topped the record for the hottest temperature ever registered in Las Vegas, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

Including Lytton and Agassiz, data from Environment Canada suggests a total of 59 weather stations saw record-breaking temperatures.

Here's the full list:

Abbotsford area - New record of 42.9, Old record of 32.4 set in 2008

Agassiz area - New record of 41.4, Old record of 33.3 set in 1895

Bella Bella area - New record of 35.8, Old record of 29.6 set in 2015

Bella Coola area (Bella Coola Airport) - New record of 36.9, Old record of 33.2 set in 2015

Blue River area - New record of 38.7, Old record of 35.9 set in 2015

Burns Lake area (Burns Lake Decker Lake) - New record of 37.2, Old record of 30.7 set in 2015

Cache Creek area (Ashcroft) - New record of 46.4, Old record of 40.6 set in 2015

Clearwater area - New record of 43.7, Old record of 38.3 set in 2015

Clinton area - New record of 39.5, Old record of 32.8 set in 2015

Comox area - New record of 36.8, Old record of 31.2 set in 2015

Courtenay area - New record of 36.8, Old record of 31.2 set in 2015

Cranbrook area - New record of 38.4, Old record of 36.8 set in 2015

Dawson Creek area - New record of 38.1, Old record of 27.8 set in 2015

Dease Lake area - New record of 32.2, Old record of 29.5 set in 1992

Esquimalt area (Victoria Gonzales CS)- New record of 39.8, Old record of 30.5 set in 1995

Estevan Point area - New record of 30.5, Old record of 24.0 set in 1995

Fort Nelson area (Fort Nelson) - New record of 34.4, Old record of 30.2 set in 1982

Fort St. John area - New record of 36.3, Old record of 27.9 set in 2015

Gibsons area - New record of 40.8, Old record of 29.6 set in 2008

Golden area (Golden Airport) - New record of 37.3, Old record of 36.0 set in 2015

Gonzales Point area (Victoria Gonzales CS) - New record of 39.8, Old record of 30.5 set in 1995

Kamloops area - New record of 45.8, Old record of 39.1 set in 2015

Kelowna area (Kelowna UBCO) - New record of 42.9, Old record of 39.5 set in 2015

Lillooet area - New record of 45.6, Old record of 39.3 set in 2015

Lytton area - New record of 47.9, Old record of 39.6 set in 2015

Mackenzie area (Mackenzie Airport Auto) - New record of 38.6, Old record of 29.8 set in 2015

Malahat area - New record of 41.3, Old record of 32.4 set in 1995

Merritt area - New record of 43.2, Old record of 39.2 set in 2015

Nakusp area - New record of 38.1, Old record of 37.3 set in 2015

Nelson area - New record of 38.4, Old record of 37.2 set in 2015

Osoyoos area - New record of 42.7, Old record of 37.7 set in 2000

Pemberton area (Pemberton Airport) - New record of 43.2, Old record of 37.2 set in 2015

Penticton area- New record of 42.5, Old record of 36.4 set in 2015

Pitt Meadows area - New record of 41.4, Old record of 33.0 set in 1987

Port Alberni area - New record of 42.7, Old record of 36.5 set in 2015

Powell River area - New record of 38.4, Old record of 30.6 set in 1951

Prince George area (Prince George Airport Auto) - New record of 38.4, Old record of 30.0 set in 1938

Prince Rupert area - New record of 27.6, Old record of 22.7 set in 2015

Princeton area - New record of 42.7, Old record of 38.0 set in 2015

Puntzi Mountain area - New record of 39.2, Old record of 32.9 set in 2015

Quesnel area (Quesnel Airport Auto) - New record of 41.1, Old record of 34.4 set in 1896

Salmon Arm area - New record of 38.8, Old record of 37.3 set in 2015

Sandspit area (Sandspit Airport Auto) - New record of 27.1, Old record of 21.7 set in 1951

Sechelt area - New record of 40.8, Old record of 29.6 set in 2008

Smithers area (Smithers Airport Auto) - New record of 37.0, Old record of 29.3 set in 1987

Squamish area (Squamish Airport) - New record of 43.0, Old record of 34.3 set in 2015

Summerland area - New record of 40.3, Old record of 36.1 set in 2015

Tatlayoko Lake area - New record of 37.8, Old record of 33.3 set in 2015

Terrace area - New record of 35.5, Old record of 30.9 set in 2015

Trail area (Warfield RCS) - New record of 42.5, Old record of 41.1 set in 2015

Vancouver area (Vancouver International Airport) - New record of 31.7, Old record of 27.5 set in 1995

Victoria area (Victoria International Airport) - New record of 39.4, Old record of 30.5 set in 1995

Victoria Harbour area - New record of 39.8, Old record of 30.5 set in 1995

Victoria (Hartland) area - New record of 39.8, Old record of 30.5 set in 1995

Victoria (University of) area - New record of 39.8, Old record of 30.5 set in 1995

Whistler area (Whistler - Nesters)- New record of 41.2, Old record of 35.6 set in 2015

White Rock area - New record of 38.5, Old record of 29.0 set in 2008

Williams Lake area - New record of 38.6, Old record of 31.6 set in 2015

Yoho (National Park) area (Yoho Park) - New record of 34.9, Old record of 31.3 set in 2015

While the temperatures in much of B.C. are expected to dip closer to seasonal norms over the rest of week, heat warnings remained in place across most of the province Tuesday.

In Metro Vancouver, highs Tuesday were expected to reach between 30 and 35, areas further inland, including in B.C.'s Interior, may still see highs close to 50.

With the humidex, it may feel even warmer. Residents are also reminded the UV index is at nine, or very high.

The sudden spike in temperature was brought on by a ridge of high pressure expected to remain in place over the next few days.