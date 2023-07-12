Out-of-control wildfire burning on North Shore

Crews are responding to a wildfire that was discovered on Mount Seymour Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze was recorded just after 4:30 p.m. and is burning out of control, according to the BC Wildfire Service, which says it is estimated at 0.3 hectares, or 3,000 square metres, in size.

No homes are currently in danger, according to the District of North VancouverThe suspected cause, according to the service's website, is "lightning/natural."

District of North Vancouver firefighters are on scene along with provincial crews.

“The forest is very dry right now. Stay safe and be careful,” the District of North Vancouver Firefighters’ Union wrote on Twitter. Helicopters and water bombers dropped buckets of water on the fire into the evening Wednesday.

The plume of smoke is visible from downtown Vancouver.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.