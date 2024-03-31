VANCOUVER
Looking Glass Reflections Gala

Looking Glass
Looking Glass Foundation invites you to this year’s Reflections Gala.

Join Keri Adams on May 9th at the Fairmont Pacifici Rim for a special evening as we illuminate hope for eating disorder recovery.

For more information and for tickets click here.

