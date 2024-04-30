Video shows 'brazen' break-in attempt at Surrey home

Mounties in Surrey have released photos and video in an effort to help identify two suspects in a "brazen" daytime break-in attempt at a home on Sunday.

Officers were called to the scene on 189 Street near 72 Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

"Two men attended the front door of the residence and used a breaking and entering tool as well as physical force in their attempt to gain entry. They did not gain entry into the home and they fled from the property prior to police arriving on scene," the Surrey RCMP said in a media release Tuesday.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects but say the incident was "targeted and isolated."

Anyone who recognizes the men or who has information is urged to call 604-599-0502 and quote file 2024-59436.