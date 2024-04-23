VANCOUVER
Our Community

Disney's Frozen Broadway Across Canada

BAC
Share

Disney’s FROZEN, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, is coming to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from July 9th to 21st, and the critics rave, “It’s simply magical!” (LA Daily News). Disney’s FROZEN features the songs you love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers.

An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Disney’s FROZEN is everything you want in a musical: It’s moving. It’s spectacular. And above all, it’s pure Broadway joy.

For tickets and more information click here

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Edmonton

Calgary

Lethbridge

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

N.L.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News