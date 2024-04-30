BMO Marathon

Sold out months in advance, RUNVAN® is excited to host the BMO Vancouver Marathon on Sunday, May 5, 2024! This year’s event welcomes a record of over 22,000 registrants and invites the community to cheer on runners from over 60 countries.

Free and open to the public, the event’s Health, Sports & Lifestyle Expo runs pre-race Friday and Saturday at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The Expo features health exhibitors, new gear, free samples, and is the largest Expo of this kind in Canada.

One of the world’s top destination marathons, the BMO Vancouver Marathon offers runners stunning courses winding through lush forests in Vancouver’s iconic Stanley Park and along the Seawall - the longest uninterrupted waterfront path in the world. Participants will receive their finisher medal designed by Musqueam artist Darryl Blyth and RUNVAN.

RUNVAN is hosting Block Parties on Race Day. Everyone is invited to come out to enjoy live music, fun activities and snacks, and cheer on runners as they complete Vancouver’s only Marathon. There will be free giveaways across the Block Parties, at the Finish Line and Street Festival. Prizes up for grabs include Brooks Running gear, Marsquest sunglasses, Stance socks, and Fitness World.

For the Marathon event, eyes are on Chris Balestrini (CAN), a favourite and past champion, Sergio Raez-Vallenueva (CAN), the 2023 Canadian Champ, and Daniel Ortiz (MEX) who will also challenge for the podium. The event also plays host to the Athletics Canada Road Race Label Series.

Fondly known as the ‘Citizen Runner,’ two-time BMO Vancouver Marathon Champion, Yuki Kawauchi (JPN) returns and is also part of pre-race Meet & Greets. Olympian Lucas Bruchet (CAN), 2023 BMO Vancouver Half Marathon Champion will make his marathon debut.

In the women’s category, American Megan Taylor (USA) is a likely favourite, challenged closely by Kate Landau (USA) and Argentina Valdepenas (MEX). Notable Canadian contenders to watch also include Rozlyn Boutin (CAN) and Olympian Krista Duchene(CAN).

In the BMO Vancouver Half Marathon event and host to the BC AthleticsChampionships, watch rising star and local favourite Samantha Jory (CAN) along with Kenyans, Margaret Toroitich (KEN), Esther Waweru (KEN), and Olympian Natalia Allan (CAN). Dylan Alick (CAN) and David Mutai (KEN) will battle for the top spot in the men’s line up.

Over $250,000 have been raised this year by runners for charity and over $16M combined through RUN4HOPE, the charity program of the BMO Vancouver Marathon. The charity aims to raise funds for social impact and community good, and foster a spirit of community celebration.

The Vancouver International Marathon Society RUNVAN® and the BMO Vancouver Marathon thank the over 3,000 volunteers, stakeholders, and partners who help make the event happen.