B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton hospitalized after prison attack

British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton sustained life-threatening injuries in a Quebec prison Sunday in what officials described as a "major assault."

The Correctional Service of Canada says the 74-year-old Pickton was transported from the Port-Cartier Institution to hospital for treatment, but the agency declined to specify the nature or severity of his injuries.

Quebec provincial police say the attack occurred inside the prison around 5:15 p.m. and the victim "suffered serious injuries, leaving us to fear for his life."

Police spokesperson Hugues Beaulieu added that a 51-year-old suspect is still incarcerated at the prison following the attack and "will be interviewed by investigators."

"The assailant has been identified and the appropriate actions have been taken," the correctional service added, noting the assault did not involve any staff at the maximum-security institution.

"We are not able to disclose any additional details, including medical information," the agency added in a statement to CTV News.

"The safety and security of institutions is paramount and an investigation into what occurred is currently underway."

Pickton was convicted of six counts of second-degree murder after he was charged in the deaths of more than two dozen women, including many who disappeared from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

He was sentenced in 2007 to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

The Port-Cartier Institution, located approximately 500 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, has a capacity to house 237 inmates, according to the correctional service.

"The major crimes investigation division is currently conducting an investigation to shed light on this event," Beaulieu added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.