Owner of sailboat that washed up on Vancouver Beach fined $15K

The owner of a sailboat that washed up on Vancouver's Jericho Beach has been fined $15,000 for failing to remove the damaged and hazardous vessel, according to officials.

The 30-foot fiberglass watercraft came loose from its anchorage on Jan. 11, 2024, the Canadian Coast Guard said in a statement.

"The vessel was partially sunk and had caused structural damage to the main support beams of the dock and administrative building of the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club," a spokesperson wrote.

"Due to the accessible location and damaged state of the vessel, the sailing vessel was deemed to present a hazard to members of the public who may try to enter the vessel. The vessel would also continue to produce marine pollution through broken parts drifting away as the vessel deteriorated."

The owner was ordered to remove the boat, and given a two-week deadline. However, they failed to comply and the Coast Guard had to come and haul it away on Feb. 14. The fine was issued on April 3.

The financial penalty is the third handed down in B.C. and the fourth in Canada under the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act.

"The issuance of a penalty is a last resort when all other avenues have been exhausted," according to the Coast Guard.

The federal agency is required to post the details of these fines on its website – including the names of owners. However, the name of the owner of this particular boat has not yet been published.