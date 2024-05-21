VANCOUVER
Vancouver

Police watchdog called in after pedestrian struck on Downtown Eastside

East Hastings Street signage is seen in this file photo from April 2018. East Hastings Street signage is seen in this file photo from April 2018.
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle on the Downtown Eastside early Tuesday morning – and the province's police watchdog has been called in to investigate.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. confirmed it is looking into an "incident" at East Hastings Street and Dunlevy Avenue involving the Vancouver Police Department. That "incident" occurred at 12:30 a.m. No further details were provided.

BC Emergency Health Services sent an ambulance and a supervisor to the same intersection at the same time, for reports of a "motor vehicle incident involving a pedestrian," a spokesperson confirmed in an email.

"Paramedics provided emergency medical care to one patient, who was transported to hospital," the statement continues.

The Vancouver Police Department – asked if an officer driving one of its vehicles was involved in the collision – did not provide an answer to CTV News.

The IIO is stil working to determine if the incident is within its madate to investigatem, which would requir the injuries to the person to meet the threshold of serious harm.

