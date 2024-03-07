Oscars, monster trucks and more: Things to do in Vancouver this weekend

Oscars watch parties, digital art exhibits and a monster truck rally are just some of the events to check out in Vancouver this weekend.

Ballet BC's "NOW"

Ballet BC's 2023-24 season continues this weekend at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

"NOW" features three performances, including two world premieres, in what Ballet BC describes as "an all-West Coast program celebrating the exceptional work of some of today’s top women choreographers."

Performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets and other information can be found on the Ballet BC website.

Immersive digital art exhibits

Elsewhere downtown, two digital art exhibits are celebrating their debuts this weekend.

"HORI7ONS" is a four-day exhibition at The Kent (534 Cambie St.), featuring the work of seven local artists with "diverse perspectives on the impact of technology on culture," according to organizers Chroma Link Collective.

An opening reception is being held Thursday night and a closing reception will be held Sunday, with tickets available through The Kent's website.

A few blocks away at the Centre of International Contemporary Art (228 Abbott St.), another digital art exhibition is opening with a concert Friday night.

"RRGGBB" by avant-garde Polish artist Ksawery Komputery will be on display by appointment at the centre from Friday through April 20. Friday's opening night event will see the artist's interactive light art accompany music from Edmonton-based electronic artist Khotin. Tickets to the concert can be purchased online.

Monster Jam at the PNE

If art and ballet aren't your scene – or even if they are – you may want to head out to the PNE this weekend for Monster Jam at the Pacific Coliseum.

Monster truck shows are being held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

There are also "Pit Party" events on Saturday and Sunday mornings, which offer fans the opportunity to see the massive trucks up close, meet drivers and crew members, take pictures and get autographs. More information can be found on the Monster Jam website.

Francophone comedy on Commercial Drive

"Greater Vancouver's annual French-language comedy event" is taking place at the York Theatre (639 Commercial Dr.) on Saturday night.

Hosted by Le Centre Culturel Francophone Vancouver in collaboration with Rendez-vous de la Francophonie and the Canadian Foundation for Cross-Cultural Dialogue, the event promises to bring together "current and future Franco-Canadian comedy talent," according to its website.

Oscars on the big screen

Arguably the biggest event of the weekend is happening in Los Angeles, but there are multiple places to enjoy the 96th Academy Awards here in Vancouver.

A sold-out Oscars watch party is being held at the VIFF Theatre downtown, but tickets were still available as of Thursday afternoon for the Rio Theatre's annual celebration of Hollywood's biggest night.

Free Tai Chi workshop

Finally, if all that sounds too expensive or chaotic, or both, you may want to check out Chinatown Together's free Tai Chi workshop on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Originally scheduled to take place at the Sun Yat Sen Courtyard, the all-ages event has been moved indoors due to weather concerns, according to the event listing. It will now be held at Chinatown Plaza Mall (106 Keefer St.).

"Whether you're a Tai Chi enthusiast or simply curious about this respected practice, this workshop offers a valuable opportunity to improve your health while making a difference in our community," the listing reads. "Join us and be part of a movement that promotes wellness and community building in Chinatown."