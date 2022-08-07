Ontario politician says sister assaulted while working at B.C. hospital
An Ontario politician says his sister was one of the hospital workers assaulted by a patient in Kamloops, B.C., Saturday evening.
In a tweet, former Ontario Liberal leadership candidate Alvin Tedjo, who is currently running for Mississauga city council, alleged that the suspect told her to "go back to (her) country."
CTV News has reached out to Tedjo's sister to invite her to comment on the incident. This story will be updated if she decides to do so.
Kamloops RCMP confirmed that they had been called to Royal Inland Hospital for a report of an assault.
The suspect was being asked to leave the premises when the incident occurred, police said, adding that one man had been arrested and taken into custody, but had since been released with a court date.
No injuries were reported, according to police, who declined to comment on the motivation for the alleged assault.
Interior Health told CTV News via email that the incident took place in the emergency room and involved "a patient and two staff members."
"Staff members received support onsite and finished their shifts as scheduled for the day," the health authority said. "Procedures are in place to respond to such incidents and follow-up is ongoing."
