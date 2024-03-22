One of B.C.'s most-wanted fugitives returned to Canada from Puerto Rico

More than two years after being arrested in Puerto Rico, one of B.C.'s most-wanted fugitives has been returned to Canada.

In a news release Friday, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. announced Conor D'Monte was returned to Canada through a co-ordinated effort with the United States Marshals Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Canada Border Services Agency, Canadian Department of Justice, Canadian Consular Services and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

D'Monte was wanted by Canadian officials for more than 10 years after being charged with the 2009 murder of Kevin LeClair. D'Monte, who was allegedly a high-ranking member of the United Nations gang at the time of the killing, was eventually arrested in 2022 in Puerto Rico, where he's been held since. He is now in a Canadian pre-trial facility.

"CFSEU-BC and our police partners from around the globe spent many years looking for Conor D'Monte. Just like other fugitives, including Rabih Alkhalil who is also one of Canada's 'Most Wanted,' CFSEU-BC and police will not stop until we catch those wanted for violent crimes," said Assistant Commissioner Manny Mann, CFSEU-BC’s chief officer, in a news release.

"With the assistance of the BOLO Program, police agencies, and the public, we will be able to bring them before the courts so they can stand trial and be held accountable for the harm they’ve caused."

LeClair was a member of the Red Scorpions gang, according to the CFSEU-BC, and one of many people killed in 2008 and 2009 in the Lower Mainland during the conflict between them and United Nations. Police said LeClair was shot in broad daylight at Langley strip mall in 2009.

Investigators previously said they believed D'Monte fled Canada in 2011 to avoid prosecution. In 2019, authorities announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

While living in Puerto Rico, D'Monte, apparently went by "Johnny Williams." Authorities said shortly after D'Monte's arrest they didn't know when he arrived on the Caribbean island, but said he settled into a rural, eastern mountain community near El Yunque rainforest on a street with no name.

CFSEU-BC said it's "now focused on supporting (D'Monte's) prosecution," and won't make further comment while his trial is pending.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday and The Canadian Press