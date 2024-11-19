B.C. to test emergency alert system Wednesday

B.C. will be testing the emergency alert system Wednesday, sending a text message to cellphones and interrupting TV and radio broadcasts.

The test will take place at 1:55 p.m., according to officials.

"This test will assess the system’s readiness for an actual emergency and identify any required adjustments," according to a statement from the B.C. government, which adds the system is tested twice each year.

In 2022 – after several devastating and deadly emergencies – the province expanded the use of this system to include warnings about floods, wildfires and extreme heat. Emergency alerts have been used to inform people about evacuation orders during wildfires, which have forced tens of thousands from their homes over the past two seasons.

The earthquake early warning system in B.C. is also "operational" as of 2024.

"This system will automatically issue a BC Emergency Alert before strong shaking is felt, to give precious seconds of warning for people to better protect themselves and others," the statement from the province said.

Alerts can also be sent by police in the event of an Amber Alert or a public safety emergency, such as an active shooter situation.

British Columbians are being reminded not to call 911 when they receive a test alert.

The message displayed on cellphones will read:

“This is a TEST of the BC Emergency Alert system. This is ONLY a TEST. In an emergency, this message would tell you what to do to stay safe. This information could save your life. Click for more info: www.emergencyinfobc.ca/test. This is ONLY a TEST. No action is required.”