‘It’s irreplaceable’: South Surrey organizations oppose proposed cemetery expansion

Some South Surrey organizations are in opposition to a proposed plan from the City of Surrey to expand a local cemetery.

Bordering Sunnyside Lawn Cemetery is a 100-year-old forest. If the city’s plan goes ahead, Bram Klijsen, president of the Sunnyside Acres Heritage Society, said 30 acres of the second-growth forest could be at risk.

“People are not opposed to cemeteries, but they are opposed to losing something as precious as this,” he said.

25-year plan

The City of Surrey said it is in the early stages of developing a 25-year master plan for the cemetery.

According to the city’s Parks, Recreation & Culture department, there is limited room left for interment at the city’s municipal cemeteries.

“Of the city’s three cemeteries, Sunnyside is the only one with potential to increase capacity,” it said in a statement.

In 2023, the city expanded the cemetery, clearing just over half an acre of the green space. The Sunnyside Acres Heritage Society wants to prevent this from happening again.

“As a community, we’re very concerned that the continued expansion of that will result in more clear cutting of what’s a priceless forest here,” Klijsen said.

Green burials

An extensive trail network exists within the forest, including the historic Semiahmoo trail.

Garvey Allisen, President of SORCE bike club, said access to these trails is one of the reasons why he enjoys living in the area.

“We walk and ride our bikes in the forest multiple times a week so I would hate to be losing that,” Allisen said.

Allisen is one of at least 1,600 people who have signed a petition against the plan. https://www.change.org/p/preserve-the-semiahmoo-trail-forest-oppose-the-expansion-of-the-sunnyside-lawn-cemetery

He said he’d like the city to consider other options, including green burials.

“Scattering gardens, composting – which I don’t think is legal yet but it’s being looked at,” he said.

'Legacy we leave behind'

The city said the project is in an early stage, and that no decision has been made regarding green space, forested areas or wildlife.

In a statement to CTV News, it said, “The city is striving to find a balance between delivering essential services by providing a respectful resting place for Surrey residents and ensuring the integrity of the forest.”

For those like Klijsen, it’s more than just about environmental preservation.

“I’ve met a lot of people on this trail and it really means a lot,” he said. “I’d like people to think about the legacy we leave behind. I really would like future generations to be able to walk here and enjoy this forest. It’s such a special place. It’s irreplaceable.”

The City of Surrey is holding an open house Wednesday at the South Surrey Recreation Center. The final master plan is targeted to be complete next spring.